Palo Alto police launched a hate crime investigation on Sunday after someone spray-painted a swastika on the sidewalk near Peers Park, police said.

The department learned about the vandalism after receiving a call from a passerby who reported seeing the swastika painted on the sidewalk near the park at 1899 Park Boulevard. The swastika, which police said was about 15 inches in length, was removed by a crew from the Department of Public Works later that evening.

Police said they don’t know when the vandalism occurred and they do not have any information about who may be behind it. There have not been any other similar reports of vandalism reported recently in Palo Alto, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department’s 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413 or send anonymous tips to paloalto@tipnow.org or 650-383-8984.