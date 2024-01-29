Local residents who have died recently include: Cecil “Chip” Barnes IV, Karla Lacey, Patricia Miller, and Ann Goby.

• Cecil “Chip” Barnes IV, 77, who found his calling early on at the Palo Alto Children’s Theater, graduated from Palo Alto High School and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo before finding a career in computer engineering, and who never shied away from adventure, earning his solo pilot license and scuba diving certificate, on Jan. 4.

• Karla Lacey, 65, who was a prolific reader, senior business executive and dedicated mother, and who found her zest for life working internationally and tirelessly showing up for her two daughters and her Los Altos community as a committed volunteer, on Nov. 7.

• Patricia Miller, 93, who spent 65 years in Menlo Park with her doors wide open to others, and who was known for her sense of humor, quick wit and devotion to Catholicism and to giving back to her community, on Jan. 8.

• Ann Goby, 85, who spent most of her life in Indiana as a dedicated nurse and animal lover before retiring in Palo Alto, and who was always ready to lend a helping hand to neighbors, friends and family, on Jan. 24.

