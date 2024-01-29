The site of the future Valley Health Center, located at 4151 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto. Photo taken Oct. 13, 2022, by Emily Margaretten.

In this week’s Around Town column, a delay, a science competition and renovating baseball fields.

IN THE WAITING ROOM … It may be a bit longer before Palo Alto and other Santa Clara County residents get access to a much-needed medical center in the north county. After being set to open in July or August, county officials delayed the opening of the Valley Health Center facility on the border of Palo Alto and Mountain View by a month due to additional permit reviews, according to a report filed Wednesday, Jan. 17, with the county’s Health and Hospital Committee. The center will offer patients mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pediatrics, urgent care, pharmacy and imaging services at its 4151 Middlefield Road location. “Roughly 400,000 county residents have never had a hospital or clinic to call their own, until today,” county Supervisor Joe Simitian said at the center’s announcement event in 2022. Those patients may have to wait a tad longer pending any further delays to the project. Santa Clara Valley Healthcare, at the request of Simitian, will now provide bimonthly reports on the development of the campus, which officials expect to open in August or September.

SCIENCE RULES … Fifteen students from Greene Middle School recently took home the third-place trophy at the Mira Loma High School Science Olympiad Invitational in Sacramento on Jan. 13. The competition puts teams’ skill and knowledge to the test in topics including agricultural science, botany, home horticulture, entomology and cybersecurity. The Palo Alto Unified School District students faced off against 33 other teams at the annual competition and brought home medals in nine different events. This year also marks the team’s first placement since earning fifth place at the event in 2019. Palo Alto High School also regularly competes in the Olympiad, and in 2018 and 2023, the team placed third and fifth, respectively.

RAIN DELAY … Palo Alto’s sluggers may have a harder time accessing local baseball fields over the next two months as the city moves ahead with its annual turf renovations. Lan Do, superintendent for open space and golf at the Community Services Department, said the project has resulted in the temporary closure of grass sports fields at Cubberley Community Center and at the Baylands Athletic Center. The baseball fields in these two areas are expected to reopen on Feb. 23 and March 8, respectively, though the dates may be changed based on the weather. “The field cannot take a full year’s worth of play and be ready for the spring,” Do told the Parks and Recreation during a Jan. 23 update. “We reseed where we need to and then we let the new growth come in.” Do said the city was preparing to launch a similar project at the Little League athletic fields near Mitchell Park but delayed that project because of the rain.