A person died after being struck by a Caltrain train on the tracks at the Cal. Ave. station in Palo Alto shortly before 8 a.m. on Friday morning, according to a Caltrain spokesperson.

Medical responders were on the scene and trains were halted in the area after the collision, which involved northbound train #107, according to Randol White, Caltrain’s public information officer.

White said it was “too early in the investigation to determine the cause of the collision.”

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of collision and identity of the individual.

The train had 78 passengers, none of whom were injured, White said in an email.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.