Each week, Embarcadero Media takes a look at home sales activity along the Midpeninsula in the communities of Atherton, East Palo Alto, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Menlo Park, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Portola Valley and Woodside. Home sales are provided by California REsource, a real estate information company that obtains the information from counties’ recorder’s offices. Information is recorded from deeds after the close of escrow and published within four to eight weeks. Here’s a look at home sales activity between Dec. 11-29 that was made public the week of Jan. 22.
Mediterranean home with poolside guest house sells for $17M in West Atherton
