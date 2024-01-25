Among Palo Alto’s alternatives for grade separation at Meadow Drive is an underpass for cars at the Caltrain corridor. Courtesy City of Palo Alto.

After debating for more than decade the best ways to redesign its rail corridor, Palo Alto is now racing to revise its plans to comply with Caltrain’s design rules and remain eligible for grant funding.

The scramble for revisions is being prompted by a review that Caltrain just completed of the city’s preferred alternatives for grade separation, the redesign of the rail crossings so that tracks no longer intersect with streets. Council members are focusing on three at-grade rail crossings: Churchill Avenue, Meadow Drive and Charleston Road (a fourth crossing at Palo Alto Avenue has been deferred to a distant future).

The council has prioritized the Meadow and Charleston crossings, which are being evaluated in tandem, and is considering three design options: an underpass that sends cars under train tracks, a train trench and a “hybrid” design that combines raised tracks and lowered roads. On Churchill, the council’s preferred design is an underpass for cars, though the council has also discussed closing Churchill to cars at Alma Street if the underpass option proves infeasible.

The menu of options may, however, be heading toward a shakeup. Caltrain’s review included more than 200 comments, some requiring significant revisions. The transit agency found that nearly every option on the menu would need to be changed to comply with the transit agency’s engineering standards. The underpasses would have to run lower to achieve vertical-clearance requirements, the proposed bridges would have to be thicker and the merging lanes would have to be longer than the city’s plans currently call for. Proposed improvements such as new roadways and bike lanes and would have to stay out of Caltrain’s right-of-way, a requirement could require additional property seizures to accommodate options like the Churchill underpass.

The Caltrain review adds another layer of complications for the City Council, which over the past decade has spent millions of dollars on consulting fees to evaluate more than 30 different options for grade separation before settling on the current set. The exercise now carries a greater sense of urgency. Caltrain is now wrapping up the electrification of its rail corridor, a project that will bring more trains to the corridor and longer waiting times for cars looking to cross the tracks at rail crossings.

More trains would also mean growing odds of train collisions. At one point during the Rail Committee meeting, Council member Vicki Veenker paused to observe that a train had just hit a vehicle at the Charleston Road crossing – an occurrence that has become disturbingly common over recent years (no one was injured). Grade separation would fix that problem.

“This is serious and this is now,” Veenker said. “And the risk of Caltrain trains going through our community is increasing.”

As if the cause of preventing train collisions isn’t urgent enough, grant deadlines are further exacerbating the council’s grade separation anxiety. Palo Alto is hoping to pick its preferred options by April so that it can meet the deadline for a $6 million grant from the Federal Railroad Administration. The grant requires the city to begin engineering and environmental work on the grade separations by July.

The city also received a $23.8 million grant from the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) for the final design phase of the Churchill grade separation. But even though the council had already selected a car underpass as its preferred Churchill alternative, the Caltrain review has upended some of the city’s design assumptions and, at the very least, raises questions over whether it will remain viable.

Caltrain has requested numerous revisions to the Churchill Avenue underpass alternative for grade separation. Courtesy city Palo Alto

Caltrain concluded, for example, that any grade separation alternative must include a vertical clearance (the distance between the road and the bottom of the rail bridge) of 16.5 feet, which is a foot larger than the city had assumed would be needed. Ripon Bhatia, senior engineer in the city’s Office of Transportation, said that the vertical-clearance requirement will require changes to all alternatives.

For the underpass and hybrid alternatives, meeting this requirement means making various roadway adjustments and increasing the project footprint because longer ramps would now be required to accommodate the deeper dip. For viaducts, it would mean taller structures with higher visibility and greater shadow impacts.

“The vertical dimensions will add costs and the length of viaduct at transitions,” Bhatia said, “Those are the major implications for viaduct alternatives.”

The Churchill underpass would also need to be adjusted to meet this requirement. This option would also run up against another Caltrain rule: cities are not allowed to build roads, bike lanes and other “active transportation” facilities in the Caltrain right-of-way. If strictly followed, this rule would require a full-on redesign of the Churchill option, which has numerous elements – including retaining walls and bike lanes – in the Caltrain right-of-way.

City and Caltrain staff concurred at the Jan. 23 meeting that time is a huge factor and agreed to work together in the coming weeks to address the transit agencies concerns and consider solutions so that the city can begin its engineering work in July.

“We want to be a good community partner,” Robert Barnard, deputy chief for rail development at Caltrain, told the committee. “There is a timeline. Money is precious. It’s really hard to get and we don’t want to lose it. We want to advance this and look at what knobs we can or can’t turn.”

While all alternatives are now subject to design revisions, committee members were particularly pessimistic about the viability of two options: a south Palo Alto trench and a south Palo Alto viaduct, an alternative that was previously rejected but that the Rail Committee was recently talking about reviving.

Given Caltrain’s vertical clearance requirement, a train viaduct in south Palo Alto would have to be higher and more expensive than the city had expected.

“It looks like the viaduct is becoming a less desirable option,” Veenker said.

South Palo Alto’s most popular alternative — a train trench – is also unlikely to advance. The option already, while still on the menu, is on the precipice of being eliminated both because of its estimated cost of $800 million and $950 million (before the Caltrain review, which would undoubtedly increase the price tag) and its engineering challenges (the trench it would have to cross two natural creeks). Given the growing urgency of choosing a preferred alternative, committee members acknowledged on Jan. 23 that the option probably won’t advance.

“The trench is looking very unlikely,” Council member Pat Burt, who chairs the Rail Committee and who serves on the Caltrain board of directors, said at the Jan. 23 discussion of Caltrain’s review. “Even though it’s officially there, it’s not looking likely.”

Like other committee members, Burt struggled with the idea of making a near-term critical decision on a hugely complicated project without having a clear idea of whether the project will actually be buildable. For example, the city’s plans call for 2% grade for viaducts and underpasses, steeper than the 1% grade that Caltrain typically allows. While the agency can authorize variances to allow 2% grade, the variance process typically takes place during the engineering phase of a project.

“How do we make a decision if we don’t know if we’re going to be able to maintain critical variances or not?” Burt said. “There’s a chicken-and-egg problem and it’s a big one — like an ostrich egg.”

Caltrain has requested road-width adjustments for the Charleston underpass alternative, which includes a new roundabout. Courtesy city Palo Alto

The one bit of good news for the committee was that Caltrain staff appeared willing to negotiate over their standards. Barnard said the Caltrain review represents merely the “start of the conversation” and that the agency and the city can now proceed with conversations about possible solutions that can address both the city’s goals and Caltrain’s concerns.

Lou Thompson, a rail consultant and Palo Alto resident who is advising the city, told the committee that engineering standards are rarely absolute and often subject to negotiations. In designing infrastructure projects, the first answer from engineers is often, “No we can’t do that,” he said.

“The second answer is, ‘We’d have to think about that.’ The third answer is to make a list of all the variances you’re interested in in one place and sit down and have a real discussion about how we solve these problems,” Thompson said.

The committee agreed and directed city staff to proceed as fast as possible in its discussions with Caltrain and rail consultants about ways to address the concerns.

“This has been a grim meeting in terms of what we now confront,” Vice Mayor Ed Lauing said at the meeting. “But very, very quickly we have to get to the reality.”

The reality, he said, is that the city now has to move fast in its discussions with Caltrain about which standards the city absolutely needs to comply with and which are potentially negotiable.

“This has to be a very intensive 60 days to see where we can get,” Lauing said.