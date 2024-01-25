Fire crews use an aerial ladder to battle a blaze that broke out early Christmas morning and destroyed a commercial building at the 4600 block of El Camino Real in Los Altos. Photo by Jocelyn Dong.

Demolition of a commercial building in Los Altos that was badly damaged in a three-alarm Christmas Day fire began Wednesday, according to city and fire officials.

A contractor’s crew will start tearing down the roof and second story of the building over the next several days in order to make it safe for investigators with the Santa Clara County Fire Department to get inside and determine what caused the fire.

El Camino Real between San Antonio Road and Sherwood Avenue was closed as a result of the fire and will remain off-limits to traffic until the demolition is complete.

The fire was reported at 4:48 a.m. Dec. 25 at the two-story, roughly 20,000-square-foot building at 4600 El Camino Real. No injuries were reported.