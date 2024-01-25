Perhaps the newest news from Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas on Wednesday: He and his wife are in the process of adopting a seven-month-old baby.

But in an hour-long conversation hosted by the Public Policy Institute of California, the Salinas Democrat who took over as speaker last June did address a wide range of topics of interest to Capitol followers, including the budget deficit, crime, housing and the 2026 governor’s race (spoiler alert: he didn’t endorse anyone).

Some highlights:

Budget deficit: Whether you go by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s figure of $38 billion or the Legislative Analyst’s Office estimate of $58 billion, the state budget deficit for 2024-25 will still be a monumental challenge that the Legislature must contend with this session.

Rivas said he has “all the confidence in the world” in Democratic Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel of Encino, whom he picked as budget committee chairperson in a leadership shuffle for the 2024 session. And because Rivas leads 62 Democrats, he aims to approach the budget “as a caucus.”

Rivas: “It’s going to underpin everything we get done this year. It’s going to impact everything we do.”

Crime: Rivas touched on crime and the select committee he formed on retail theft, which met for the first time in December and is expected to reconvene in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Though he said that lawmakers must “not compromise California’s progressive values,” he stopped short of fully endorsing a “public health approach” to public safety — a tension often played out between Democratic lawmakers who prioritize expanding social services as a way to address crime, and Republicans who advocate for harsher penalties. Rivas urged legislators to “be aware of unintended consequences” of past measures, but acknowledged that crime is a big concern for voters.

Rivas: “Residents who live in the state, who work in the state, they need to feel safe in their communities. They need to feel safe as residents of California…. It’s a concern we have to be very cognizant about.”

Housing: Rivas pushed his fellow lawmakers “to make more progress,” not only by passing policies that reduce red tape, address impact fees and remove blight but also by encouraging more housing and addressing issues that affect the state’s overall high cost of living.

Rivas: “Housing is not a luxury item in this state. Housing should be a human right. Every person deserves a quality and dignified place to live.”

2026 governor’s race: Saying that he has a lot of friends who are running in the next gubernatorial race, as well as a few others who will make their decision in “months to come,” Rivas declined the chance to announce an early endorsement. Quick recap: the already crowded lineup includes Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, outgoing Senate leader Toni Atkins and former Controller Betty Yee.