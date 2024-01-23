Embarcadero Media Foundation is unveiling brand-new websites for all seven of its newsrooms along the Peninsula and in the Tri-Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 24.



The dynamic and user-friendly platform is designed to provide news consumers with a better experience through a simple navigation bar, photo-rich layout and at-a-glance presentation of news, lifestyle articles, blogs, event listings and more.



Embarcadero Media Foundation is the nonprofit parent organization of the Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com, The Almanac, the Mountain View Voice, Redwood City Pulse, Danville/San Ramon, Livermore Vine and Pleasanton Weekly.



The new websites’ modern design guides users through a wealth of news, information and resources. Key features include:



Enhanced navigation: A simplified menu structure makes it easier to find information, from reading the latest breaking news in your city to browsing the latest regional lifestyle coverage to contacting.

Rich content: Embarcadero journalists’ award-winning reporting on everything from community and breaking news to in-depth investigations to arts, food and real estate is displayed with a clean design and eye-pleasing visuals.

Mobile-first design: Optimized for all devices, the websites deliver a seamless and enjoyable experience whether you’re browsing on your phone, tablet, laptop or desktop.



“The new websites are going to make reading the news and staying on top of what’s happening in your community an even more enjoyable experience,” said Adam Dawes, CEO of Embarcadero Media. “We undertook this huge, year-long project in order to better achieve our mission of providing quality journalism that improves and enriches the lives of local residents and organizations.”



Readers will be able to comment on stories on the news websites. Registered users of the previous versions of the websites will be able to sign in either by using a “magic link” emailed to their email addresses or resetting their passwords for password-based access.



If you have questions or feedback about the new websites, use our Contact Us page.



The launch of the new websites is the latest transformation for Embarcadero Media Foundation. On Jan. 1, the 43-year-old media company became a nonprofit organization, allowing it to accept philanthropic contributions to support its work and further enable it to fulfill its mission of serving the community. Go to EmbarcaderoMedia.org to learn more about the nonprofit. To donate to the Foundation, go to EmbarcaderoMediaFoundation.org/donate/.



