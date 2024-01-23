Duran Duran returns to The Guild Theatre Feb. 6 to play a benefit concert for a Bay Area organization focused on ending family homelessness. Courtesy Jonas Åkerlund.

Fans of Duran Duran who missed their concert last year at The Guild Theatre are getting a second chance. The band will return to the intimate Menlo Park venue on Feb. 6 to play another benefit show, The Guild announced Friday in a press release.

Duran Duran’s performance will raise funds for Hamilton Families, an organization focused on ending family homelessness in the Bay Area. The show is Duran Duran’s second outing as part of the Doing Good at The Guild charity concert series. Their show last summer raised funds for the Cancer Awareness Trust, following the diagnosis of former bandmate Andy Taylor with stage 4 prostate cancer.

The band released an acclaimed 16th studio album last fall, the gothically inspired “Danse Macabre,” that offers a mix of new songs, covers and favorites with a dark edge that still allows the band’s signature high-energy sound to shine through. The album features contributions from former band members and collaborators that include Taylor, Warren Cuccurullo and Nile Rodgers.

Ticket pre-sale for members of the Duran Duran VIP Fan Community starts Monday, Jan. 22 at noon and general on-sale begins Wednesday, Jan. 24 at noon at The Guild Theatre website.